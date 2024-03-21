Budaun Double Murder Case: 'Stabbed 23 Times, Injuries Show Kids Tried To Escape' Post-Mortem Reveals Horrific Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UP Budaun double murder case: The post-mortem report of the young kids, who were brutally murdered by their neighbour at Baba Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, revealed that the attacker stabbed Ayush 14 times and Ahaan nine times, reported NDTV. The post-mortem report also mentioned wounds on the kids' back, chest and legs. Injuries on the legs indicate that they tried to escape before being killed by attacker, Sajid two brothers were stabbed 23 times by the accused, who ran a barber shop opposite to victims' residence. According to reports, Sajid arrived at the victims' house under the guise of borrowing some money. Later, he waited for the right moment to catch the three children Ayush and Ahaan, alias Honey, and Yuvraj for the heinous act. While Ayush and Ahaan died due to their injuries, Yuvraj is severely injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in the day, the brother of the main accused, Javed, surrendered at a police post in Bareilly, reported PTI. A video clip that surfaced online showed Javed, pleading with a group of people confronting him, to take him to the police.\"Javed, the brother of the main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning,\" PTI quoted Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi as saying the video, which surfaced online, Javed can be heard saying that he ran away to Delhi after the incident and returned to Bareilly to surrender before the police. He also claimed to be innocent and denied having any link with the murder after the murder, Sajid was gunned down in an encounter with the police. Whereas, Javed absconded from the shop. The police have registered a case against both Sajid and Javed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. After the attack, the father of the deceased kids demanded security for his family and asked for a detailed investigation into the matter. The family members were also visited by a delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders, including party leader Aditya Yadav on Thursday.

