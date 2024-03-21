Bengaluru Metro Update: Services Halted Between Magadi Road And Challaghatta As Teen Jumps On Train Track, Dies

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Bangalore Metro Rail update: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday informed that metro train services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta were halted after a person jumped in front of the train at Attiguppe station at 2.10 pm. The deceased has been identified as Dhruv Thakkar, a first-year student at the National Law School in Bengaluru authorities further informed that metro rail services between Magadi Road and Whitefield were functioning as usual to BMRCL, the body of a male, aged around 19 years, was taken to hospital for post-mortem by the Karnataka Police.
Train operations have resumed on the Purple Line after clearance by the police, BMRCL informed have said the 19-year-old college student jumping in front of the train is suspected to be a case of suicide. Dhruv Thakkar, a first-year student at the National Law School in Bengaluru, hailed from Mumbai, they said suicide note was recovered, the police said, adding the reasons behind him taking the extreme step have to be ascertained to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at 2.10 pm. Following the incident, metro services on the Purple Line were briefly disrupted with trains only being operated between Magadi Road and Whitefield. Services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta were also suspended, the BMRCL later said the body was taken by the police to hospital for a post-mortem and train operations resumed on the Purple Line after clearance by the police police will also be scanning through CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events: Majestic-Garudacharpalya route to get train every 3 minsBangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) last month introduced short-loop train services during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalya Metro Stations.
According to BMRCL, this will help a large number of commuters bound towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli and KR Pura Metro stations as the trains will be available every three minutes in this section between 8.45 am and 10.20 am.
These services will be available on all working days (except Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays).(With agency inputs)
