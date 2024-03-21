BJP 3Rd Candidate List: L Murugan, Pon Radhakrishnan Among Candidates | Check Full List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday i.e. March 21 released its third list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Central Election Committee of the saffron party finalized the names of candidates for nine constituencies party named Union Minister L Murugan from Nilgiris (SC) and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari constituency.

According to the released list, the saffron party has fielded former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and party state unit chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore.

Former DMK leader and sitting MP T R Paarivendhar will be contesting from Perambalur Read | BJP 3rd candidate list: Ex Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan fielded from Chennai South, Annamalai from CoimbatoreVinoj P Selvam will contest from Chennai Central, A C Shanmugam from Vellore, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, and Nainar Nagendran from Tirunelveli, the party said in the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19 is important to note that the saffron party did not win a single seat from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Read | Enforcement Directorate at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning in excise policy caseEarlier on Monday (March 18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state for a roadshow. Amid non-stop chants of 'Modi, Modi' by BJP workers, he paid floral tributes to the portraits of people who were killed in the bomb blast that rocked Coimbatore in 1998, hours before party leader LK Advani was to address a poll meeting on February 14 that year. Fifty-eight people were killed and over 100 injured.

Also Read | Budaun double murder co-accused Javed denies allegations: 'Beat me if you want but...' | VIDEOThe roadshow, amid tight police security, comes days after the Madras High Court green-flagged the event, directing the police to allow it with reasonable conditions. The police had initially refused permission citing reasons, including the \"communally sensitive\" nature of the area, and the ongoing public exams in schools.



