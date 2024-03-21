Electoral Bonds Data List 3: Election Commission Uploads SBI Data With 'Unique Number'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Electoral bonds data list 3: Election Commission of India made public the details of electoral bonds submitted by State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday, including the unique bond numbers, that would reveal the link between the purchaser and the recipient political party.

The poll panel published two separate lists, arranged in an alpha-numeric order, of the donors and the recipients on its website, on an 'as is where is basis'.\"In compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, SBI has provided data pertaining to electoral bonds to ECI today i.e. March 21, 2024. ECI has uploaded it on its website as received from SBI on an 'as is where is basis',\" the ECI wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: What are 'unique numbers' revealed by SBI?Earlier today, SBI told the Supreme Court that it has provided the poll panel all details of electoral bonds, including the unique bond number, the national bank did not made the KYC details of purchasers public for“security reasons”, adding that it is not necessary for \"identifying the political parties\".\"The complete bank account numbers and KYC details of the political parties are not being made public as it may compromise the security of the account (cyber security),\" SBI said in the compliance affidavit SBI also said that it has now disclosed all details of the electoral bonds scheme, other than the account numbers and the KYC details.

On March 18, the apex court had told the SBI to stop being \"selective\" and make \"complete disclosure\" of all details.

The SBI was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the electoral bonds. These bonds were first issued in March 2018, until it was scrapped.

On March 15, the Supreme Court had scrapped the electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, while terming it \"unconstitutional\".(With agency inputs)



