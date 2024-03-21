Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arrested By ED 'Will Run Govt From Jail', Says AAP

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in excise policy-linked money laundering case. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal becomes the first sitting chief minister to have been arrested. Stay tuned for Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE Updates:Earlier the Delhi High Court had rejected a plea seeking protection for the Delhi CM from coercive action in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Following this the Enforcement Directorate began conducting searches at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Civil Lines. The Delhi Chief Minister had till now skipped nearly nine ED summons issued to him in the money laundering case. Catch Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE Updates here at LiveMint:
