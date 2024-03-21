Top 5 News Of The Day: From ED's Search At Kejriwal's House To CSK's New Captain-- Here's What Grabbed Headlines Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hours after Delhi High Court refused to grant Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate team on 21 March evening reached his house at Flag Staff Road in Delhi's Civil Lines from this, PPAC stated that India produced a total of 2.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in February 2024. Among other details, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the Chennai Super King's skipper baton to young Ruturaj Gaikwad are the 5 top events of the day:1) Nifty 50 is up 1% this year so far -- Despite the Federal Reserve signaling potential rate cuts, the domestic market benchmark Nifty 50 has only risen by approximately one percent for the calendar year 2024 (CY24). (Read Full Report)2) ED searches Arvind Kejriwal's residence -- Hours after the Delhi High Court bench refused to grant Union territory's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate team reached his house for questioning. (Read Full Report)3) Accenture cuts FY24 earning forecast -- IT services provider Accenture cut its fiscal-year 2024 revenue forecast on Thursday, as an uncertain economy prompts clients to curtail spending on its consulting services, sending its shares down around 5.6% in premarket trading. It now expects full-year revenue growth in the range of 1% to 3%, from its prior forecast of 2% to 5%. (Read Full Report)4) BJP 3rd candidate list -- Almost a week after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its third candidate list for Tamil Nadu on Thursday. According to BJP's 3rd candidate list, ex-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will contest Lok Sabha polls from Chennai South. (Read Full Report)5) MS Dhoni leaves CSK captaincy -- A day ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni left the captaincy for Chennai Super Kings and passed the baton youngster Rituraj Gaikwad. (Read Full Report)

