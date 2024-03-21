Electoral Bonds Data: Future Gaming Donated ₹150 Crore To YSR Congress, ₹50 Crore To BJP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An initial analysis of electoral bonds data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) shows that Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR-the biggest donner of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also gave at least ₹150 crore to

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and ₹50 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency PTI reported on Thursday report further said the firm also provided at least ₹47 crore to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in October 2021 electoral bonds data was provided to the Election Commission by the SBI, following an order issued by the Supreme Court. According to the now-publicly available data, Coimbatore-based Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd donated ₹1,368 crore to political parties through electoral bonds Read | Arvind Kejriwal Raids News LIVE Updates: 'Govt will be run from jail', Delhi speaker says Kejriwal will 'not' resignAs per the list published by the election panel around 1,300 companies purchased electoral bonds worth over ₹12,000 crore in five years, and among all Future Gaming was the only company to exceed the ₹1,000 crore mark Gaming was founded by 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin in 1991 in Tamil Nadu. But after the Tamil Nadu government banned the lottery in the state, Martin moved most of his business to Kerala and Karnataka Read | Electoral Bonds data case: What are 'unique numbers' revealed by SBI?Currently, Future Gaming operates in 13 Indian states where the lottery is still legal: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. In Nagaland and Sikkim.

In Nagaland and Sikkim, Future is the sole distributor of the popular 'Dear Lottery'.Despite being one of the biggest lottery companies in India, Future Gaming has had multiple allegations posed against it by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has alleged that the firm has been illegally diverting lottery ticket sales proceeds to gifts and incentives, reported PTI.

