Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED In Excise Policy Case After Raids At Residence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in now scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case after raids at his residence hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest. An 11-member ED team reached Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, taking along a search warrant in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case and raided his residence to the reports, Arvind Kejriwal will now be taken for a medical examination and produced before a court tomorrow on Friday. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest makes him fourth high profile arrest after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy probe. His arrest also made him the first sitting chief minister to be held in a scam ED officials are still at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The Delhi chief minister might be moved from his residence and taken to the ED headquarters in the national capital, according to the reports. Meanwhile, AAP cadre is protesting outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence against Delhi CM's arrest. Arvind Kejriwal arrested LIVE updatesArvind Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order earlier in the day, denying him interim relief in the excise policy case. The Supreme Court is likely to hear AAP plea tomorrow, on Friday DID DELHI COURT SAY?The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Denying him protection, the Delhi HC ruled that at this state, it was not inclined to do so.\"What prevented you from arresting him, and why are you issuing summonses back-to-back?\" the court also asked ED during the arguments Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case ARVIND KEJRIWAL RESIGN?AAP minister Atishi has said that Arvind Kejriwal will not resign as the chief minister but run the government from jail. Commenting on the possibilities, AAP leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said,“We have received news that the ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the govt from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi.\"“We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight,” Atishi said.

