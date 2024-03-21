Mint Primer | Mind The Income Gap: Is India Becoming A Plutocracy?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Income and wealth inequality in India are at a historical peak with the share of the richest 1% higher than in countries like China and Brazil, finds a new study by the World Inequality Lab. Left unattended, India could slide into a plutocracy, the authors warn. Mint takes a look.

