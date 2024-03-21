Man Finds Washington To Mumbai Flight Ticket For Just Rs 19,000, Netizens Can't Keep Calm

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A man recently shared that he found a steal deal when he looking for flights from Washington, United States to Mumbai.

The user was searching for flights on April 25 when he found a connecting flight package for Rs 19,000.

Surprised by the situation, the man rushed to social media to post screenshots of the astounding pricing. Many platform users were astonished when they saw the pricing.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "Washington to Mumbai flight for Rs 19,000. How is this possible? Went until payment page. Includes regular two check-in baggage too!" He shared screenshots of the same as well.

The screenshot shows the various travel providers' economy tickets for the Washington to Mumbai route. It is evident that FlightNetwork is offering the lowest priced ticket at Rs 18,770. There were other flights available on the same itinerary for just Rs 19,815, on Cleartrip, and Rs 19,332 on GotoGate.

The route of a connecting aircraft from Washington to Mumbai is also displayed in the picture. The aircraft will take off from Washington Dulles, stopping in Jeddah en route to Mumbai.

It has accumulated almost 1.9 lakhs on social media since it was shared. Many were dubious and double-checked to be sure the offer was genuine.

“Someone might have messed with the backend!” posted an individual. Another asked,“Are you serious?” To this, Phalgun replied,“Very much.”“Crazy! Just confirmed myself. On April 17, Rs 18,000, Saudia Airlines,” wrote a third.

"Perhaps may be because hardly anyone can arrange for a visa within such a short span" remarked a user.