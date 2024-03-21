IPL 2024, CSK Vs RCB Preview: Will Dhoni & Co. Start With A Bang Or Du Plessis' Men Hand Major Upset?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick off the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Despite the excitement surrounding the event, both teams face significant challenges as they vie for supremacy.

Chennai Super Kings, five-time champions and current titleholders, aim for an unprecedented sixth title, surpassing even Mumbai Indians' record. Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, the Super Kings have been synonymous with IPL success. However, Dhoni's advancing age poses a challenge, prompting the team to rely on younger talents like Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell to fill the gap left by injured Devon Conway. Experienced players like Ajinkya Rahane and the promising Ruturaj Gaikwad also add depth to their batting lineup. Furthermore, their strength lies in a cadre of versatile all-rounders and spinners, well-suited to exploit the conditions at Chidambaram Stadium.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, fresh from their triumph in the Women's Premier League, seek their maiden IPL title. Despite their recent success, they face their own hurdles in adapting to the demands of the IPL. However, with determination and strategic planning, they aim to make their mark in the tournament.

As the IPL unfolds, both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will strive to find solutions to their respective challenges and stake their claim in the fiercely competitive landscape of T20 cricket.

The Chennai Super Kings boast a formidable lineup with players like Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Rachin Ravindra, and Maheesh Theekshana, capable of dictating terms on the field. Additionally, the team benefits from the expertise of domestic talents like pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Unfortunately, the absence of Sri Lankan bowler Matheesha Pathirana, sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained during the recent T20I series against Bangladesh, poses a setback for CSK. Pathirana's prowess in the death overs is pivotal for the team, and they eagerly await his return to bolster their bowling attack.

Despite CSK's minor setbacks, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru face an uphill battle, particularly considering their track record against CSK at this venue since 2008. Led by skipper Faf du Plessis and seasoned campaigner Virat Kohli, who makes his comeback to competitive cricket after a two-month hiatus, RCB must rely heavily on their batting prowess.

With du Plessis and Kohli set to open, the inclusion of Cameron Green adds depth to their lineup, providing a safety net in case of batting failures. Green's dual role as a bowler further enhances RCB's versatility.

Additionally, the presence of Glenn Maxwell, known for his impactful performances in last year's World Cup, adds further firepower to the RCB batting order. As the two teams prepare to clash, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter between these IPL giants.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru possess a fast bowling unit characterized by extreme pace and skill, featuring the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, and Reece Topley. However, despite their impressive abilities, none of them excel in the crucial death overs.

Adding to their concerns is the thin spin attack, especially with the absence of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was released prior to the auction. RCB will heavily rely on all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to contribute with his off-spin, but the team lacks depth in spin options.

With players like Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, and Mayank Dagar either lacking match practice or untested in high-pressure situations, RCB faces a significant challenge in finding the right balance in their bowling department. As they gear up for the IPL, the team will need to address these deficiencies to compete effectively against their opponents.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

Match starts: 8.00 PM.