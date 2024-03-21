World Forests Day 2024: 7 Largest Forests In The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover Earth's vast forests: Amazon, Congo Basin, Boreal, Valdivian, Tongass, Great Bear, and Taman Negara-rich in biodiversity and ecological importance
The Amazon Rainforest is largest tropical rainforest in world, spanning several countries including Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and others. It covers approximately 5.5 million km sq.
The Congo Basin is the second-largest tropical rainforest in the world, located in Central Africa. It covers around 3.7 million square kilometers
Also known as the Taiga, the boreal forests are the world's largest terrestrial biome. They stretch across the Northern Hemisphere, primarily in Russia, Canada, Alaska
The Valdivian Temperate Rainforest is located in Chile and Argentina, covering approximately 248,100 square kilometers
The Tongass National Forest is the largest national forest in the United States, located in Alaska. It covers about 68,000 square kilometers
Located on the coast of British Columbia, Canada, the Great Bear Rainforest covers an area of about 6.4 million hectares (64,000 square kilometers)
Taman Negara, which means "National Park" in Malay, is one of the oldest rainforests in the world and covers approximately 4,343 square kilometers
