SBI Submits All Details Of Electoral Bonds With Serial Numbers To Election Commission

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The State Bank of India on Thursday submitted complete details of the electoral bonds including the unique numbers to the Election Commission complying with the order of the Supreme Court.

The top court on March 18 asked the SBI to make a complete disclosure of all details of the electoral bonds which are in its possession.



The SBI filed an affidavit of conformity with the Supreme Court. According to one of the affidavit's points, "It is respectfully submitted that SBI has now disclosed all details and that no details [other than complete account numbers & KYC details] have been withheld from disclosure."

With this, five things will be known about electoral bonds: the name of the bond purchaser, the denomination and specific number of the bond, the name of the party that encashed the bond, the last four digits of the political parties' bank account numbers, and the denomination and number of bonds encashed.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said there is "no manner of doubt that the SBI is required to make complete disclosure of all the details" which are in its possession.