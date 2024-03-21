Kerala: LDF To Hold Massive Rally In Five Constituencies Against CAA; CM To Participate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Front has organized protests against the Centre's implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and is planning a large rally in Kozhikode scheduled for Friday (March 22), which will see the presence of CPI (M) heavyweight and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Large-scale rallies protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are being organized under the banner advocating that citizenship should not be determined by religion. The program, commencing tomorrow in Kozhikode, will culminate on the 27th in the Kollam constituency. Mass rallies are planned in five constituencies where the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is contesting as part of the Left Front.

Following the rally in Kozhikode tomorrow, a similar event will be organized in Kasaragod on the 23rd. Subsequent rallies are planned in Kannur on the 24th, Malappuram on the 25th, and Kollam on the 27th of this month. The Chief Minister's parliamentary constituency-level election campaign program is scheduled from March 30 to April 22. Following the anti-CAA rally, the Chief Minister will kick off the election campaign, starting from Thiruvananthapuram on March 30 and concluding in Kannur on April 22.

The Chief Minister will participate in three programs in each parliamentary constituency, starting from Wayanad on April 1st, followed by Malappuram on the 2nd, Ernakulam on the 3rd, Idukki on the 4th, Kottayam on the 5th, Alappuzha on the 6th, Mavelikkara on the 7th, Pathanamthitta on the 8th, Kollam on the 9th, Attingal on the 10th, Chalakudy on the 12th, and Thrissur on the 15th and 16th. The programs continue with Alathur on the 17th, Palakkad on the same day, Ponnani on the 18th, Kozhikode on the 19th, Vadakara on the 20th, Kasaragod on the 21st, and finally Kannur on the 22nd.

The notification of rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on March 11 sparked widespread reactions from political parties and politicians, especially amid the heated election season. The Centre notified the CAA rules five years after it was passed in 2019.

The LDF government, which was the first to pass a resolution against the CAA in 2020 and announced that the National Population Register (NPR) wouldn't be implemented in the state, has naturally made it the primary plank in its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.