'It's Dhoni's Call, Respect His Decision': CSK CEO Viswanathan After Gaikwad Named Captain Ahead Of IPL 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni made the surprising decision to "hand over" the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the IPL opener. This unexpected move is likely to fuel speculation regarding Dhoni's future as a player with the franchise.

The Indian Premier League announced the news in a post on their official platform, X, just a day before CSK's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Following this, the five-time champions issued a brief statement regarding the development.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," said CSK.

Speculation is rife that Dhoni may retire at the end of the season, prompting the franchise to initiate a seamless transition while Dhoni remains a player. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has participated in six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, debuted for CSK in 2020 and has since played 52 games for the team.

"Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains' meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI news agency.

The stylish opener enjoyed a standout season last year, scoring 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50. His breakthrough performance came in 2021 when he amassed 635 runs in the same number of matches.

Hailing from Maharashtra, the 27-year-old is no stranger to leadership roles, having previously captained the Indian team to a gold medal in the Asian Games.

While the bond between CSK and Dhoni is undeniable, with the World Cup-winning captain expected to maintain a significant role within the franchise, albeit not as a player.

CSK had previously attempted a leadership transition in the 2022 edition, with Ravindra Jadeja assuming the captaincy for eight games before handing it back to Dhoni.

"It didn't work out at that time, this is different," said Visawanathan.

Dhoni formally announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, yet has continued to participate in the IPL.

Despite grappling with a troublesome knee last season, the 42-year-old led CSK to their fifth title before undergoing surgery.

With 250 IPL matches under his belt, Dhoni has amassed over 5000 runs at an impressive strike rate of 135.92.

Last season, owing to his knee concerns, Dhoni opted to bat at number 8. However, now fully recovered, he is anticipated to reclaim a higher batting position this edition.

Following a recent encounter with former India pacer Irfan Pathan, reports suggest Dhoni is in good spirits post-surgery and poised for the upcoming season.

"Last year, Dhoni said he was giving a gift to his fans with his cricket. I met with him a few days ago, he was playing pickleball for two hours non-stop. His knee was as fit as it ever was. It's an exciting time for fans; he now has his vintage old look. Will we get the vintage old Dhoni too?" Pathan asked on Star Sports.

"His role has changed in the past two years. He comes in lower-order, plays lesser deliveries but hits the big shots, the strike rate is high. It's a small innings but a memorable one.

I think there won't be much of a change in that this year. He will continue to play that role," said Pathan.