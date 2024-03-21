Kerala Likely To Receive Summer Rain In 10 Districts Amid Soaring Temperatures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the scorching temperature in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted summer rain in the state. The IMD has informed that there is a possibility of rain in various districts of Kerala today and tomorrow.

Eight districts in Kerala, namely Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, are expected to experience light rain today. As many as 10 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are likely to receive light rain on Friday (Mar 22).

Rain is also likely in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on March 23.

Over the recent period, Kerala has received only 1.4mm of rainfall, significantly lower than the usual 18.8 mm expected. Comparatively, five years ago, the average rainfall had reached 20mm, primarily due to widespread precipitation in the southern districts.

In March, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam typically experience the highest levels of rainfall. However, this year has seen a significant decline in precipitation in these regions. For instance, Pathanamthitta, which typically receives 63 mm of rain, has only recorded 8.9 mm so far. Similarly, Ernakulam has received just 6.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the five-year high of 40 mm.

High-temperature warning



From March 21 to 25, 2024, Palakkad district recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, Kollam district recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Temperatures are likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius (2-4 degrees Celsius above normal), the India Meteorological Department said. A yellow alert has also been declared in these districts. Due to high temperature and humid air, these districts, except hilly areas are likely to experience hot and humid weather from 21st to 25th March 2024.

