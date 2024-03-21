Taiwan Student Loses Legs To Frostbite From Dry Ice After Friend Persuades For $1.3 Million Insurance Payout

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 23-year-old university student in Taiwan, identified as Zhang, has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after orchestrating a fake scenario where he intentionally got frostbite on his legs, leading to double amputation, in hopes of receiving a hefty $1.3 million insurance payout.

The elaborate scheme involved plunging his feet in dry ice for over 10 hours, with the assistance of a friend named Liao, who manipulated Zhang into carrying out the fraudulent act. According to the Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau, Liao, facing financial losses from cryptocurrency trading, deceived Zhang into signing a legal document obligating him to pay a significant sum, setting the stage for the insurance scam.

The duo rode around Taipei on a motorbike, attempting to create the illusion that Zhang suffered frostbite while riding the vehicle late at night. Zhang's actions, which included purchasing expensive insurance policies just days before the staged incident, raised suspicions among medical staff upon his hospital admission.

Investigators noted discrepancies such as the absence of shoe or sock marks on his legs and symmetrical injuries inconsistent with natural frostbite. The Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau's statement highlighted the unusual nature of severe frostbite cases in subtropical regions like Taiwan, further casting doubt on Zhang's claims.

Subsequent police investigations uncovered evidence including the bucket used to freeze Zhang's feet, insurance documents, and electronic devices linked to the fraudulent scheme. Both Zhang and Liao have been charged with fraud and aiding and abetting serious injury, facing legal consequences for their attempted insurance fraud.