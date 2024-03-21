Kerala: Lesbian Couple Moves HC Over Conversion Therapy By Parents

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A lesbian couple from Malappuram moved the Kerala High Court, alleging that one of them was subjected to forced conversion therapy by her parents in an attempt to change her sexual orientation. The petitioners also sought action against a private hospital in Kozhikode for administering such treatments. Justice Devan Ramachandran's bench has issued notices to the respondents, including the hospital, and scheduled the case for a hearing in two weeks.

The petitioners, who have been in a relationship for over three years, revealed that their parents had filed a missing person report with the police. Despite a court order from the judicial first-class magistrate court in Malappuram allowing them to live together, they claimed that one petitioner was forcibly taken away by her parents and subjected to conversion therapy against her will.

After lodging complaints with various authorities including the National Medical Commission, state police chief, Social Justice Department director, and the Kerala State Mental Health Authority, among others, the petitioners were met with no response or action. Consequently, they decided to seek redressal by approaching the high court.

The petitioners argued that conversion therapy practices are illegal and violate principles of natural justice, thus warranting a ban. They further requested the court to issue directives for the formulation of health guidelines that explicitly prohibit any form of conversion therapy.

