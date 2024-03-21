Excise Policy Case: ED Conducts Searches At Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Serves Summons (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening, following the High Court's rejection of his plea for protection from coercive action in a money laundering case related to an excise policy.

Officials stated that the agency team visited Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons regarding the case. They also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence about possessing a search warrant.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had previously avoided several summonses from the agency in connection with this case.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court bench comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain declined to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive measures in the ongoing case.

The bench scheduled the AAP leader's application for further review on April 22, coinciding with the hearing of his primary petition challenging the summonses. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate was directed to submit its response.

The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently in judicial custody in connection with this case.

Arvind Kejriwal's name has been cited multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency claims that the accused individuals were in communication with Kejriwal regarding the excise policy, resulting in unjust benefits for them. Allegedly, they paid kickbacks to the AAP in exchange for these benefits.