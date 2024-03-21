Delhi CM Kejriwal Moves SC Against HC Order Denying Him Protection From Coercive Action In ED Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the high court's order denying him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. This move came as Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached Kejriwal's residence

to serve him a summons in the case.

The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant and conducted searches.

The decision to approach the apex court comes after the High Court bench, comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain, declined Kejriwal's plea for protection earlier in the day. This development marks a significant turn in the ongoing legal battle surrounding allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of Delhi's excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.

Kejriwal's legal team is reportedly making efforts to urgently secure a listing and hearing of the matter in the Supreme Court. The urgency is apparent as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team had promptly arrived at Kejriwal's residence Thursday evening, shortly after the Delhi High Court's decision. The team served him a summons in connection with the case and informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that they possessed a search warrant.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's involvement in the case has been a focal point, with his name appearing multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency alleges that individuals associated with Kejriwal were in communication regarding the excise policy, which purportedly led to unjust benefits for them. The ED further contends that kickbacks were paid to the AAP in exchange for these benefits.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh find themselves in judicial custody in connection with the same case, adding to the complexity and gravity of the legal proceedings.

The Delhi High Court has scheduled further consideration of Kejriwal's application for April 22, aligning it with the hearing of his primary petition challenging the summonses issued by the ED. The court has also directed the Enforcement Directorate to submit its response.