5 Reasons Why Newly Launched Vivo T3 5G Is A Must Buy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Vivo T3 5G was introduced in India on Thursday, March 21. It supersedes the Vivo T2 5G, which was announced in April 2023. The newly released Vivo mid-range device is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor and a 5,000mAh battery that supports wired fast charging. It has a flat AMOLED display and a twin back camera setup. The device is available in two colors and two RAM and storage combinations. It is set to be on sale in the country later this month.

Stunning display

The 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display on the Vivo T3 5G has a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Faster processor

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage powers the phone. FuntouchOS 14, an Android 14-based OS, comes pre-installed.

Amazing camera

The Vivo T3's dual back camera unit has two sensors: a 2-megapixel depth sensor, an LED flash unit, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) capability. The 16-megapixel sensor of the front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the center of the top of the screen.

Battery and other specs

The Vivo T3 5G has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. It supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connection. The phone has an IP54 grade for dust and water protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Colour, variation and price

The Vivo T3 5G is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colors. The 8GB + 128GB edition costs Rs. 19,999, while the 8GB + 256GB configuration costs Rs. 21,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the nation beginning March 27 at 12pm IST through the Vivo India online shop and Flipkart.