ED Arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case Linked To Excise Policy Scam Probe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) hours after agency officials reached his residence to record his statement in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Delhi Minister Atishi voiced concerns regarding the presence of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, labelling it as a conspiracy. Atishi declared, "We have received reports confirming the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Our stance has consistently been that Arvind Kejriwal will continue to govern from jail. He will retain his position as the Chief Minister of Delhi."

She further mentioned, "We have initiated legal action by filing a case in the Supreme Court to address this matter."

"We have moved the Supreme Court to quash the arrest of Delhi CM

@ArvindKejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," Atishi said on X.

Concurrently, AAP workers staged a protest outside Kejriwal's residence as the ED team conducted questioning.



The ED team arrived at Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the evening, shortly after the high court's rejection of his plea for protection from coercive action in a money laundering case related to an excise policy.



Officials stated that the agency intended to serve Kejriwal a summons in connection with the case and informed his staff of possessing a search warrant against him. As a precautionary measure, Delhi Police bolstered security and deployed additional personnel around Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines, north Delhi, erecting barricades along the lane leading to his official residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had previously evaded multiple summonses from the agency in this case. Earlier that day, the court declined to grant Kejriwal immediate protection from coercive action, scheduling further consideration of his plea for April 22, concurrent with his primary petition challenging the summonses and instructed the ED to submit its response.

"We have heard both sides and we are not inclined at this stage (to grant protection). The respondent is at liberty to file reply," the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Jain, stated.

The ED presented documents pertaining to the investigation and asserted the necessity of summoning Kejriwal for questioning. This application for interim relief is a component of Kejriwal's petition contesting the ED's summonses.

In light of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED, instructing him to appear on Thursday, Kejriwal petitioned the court.

The ED's Allegations Against Kejriwal

In a press release, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has labelled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "conspirator" in a case involving alleged collusion with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, as well as AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in the formulation of a now-defunct liquor policy. The ED asserts that this purported conspiracy aimed to benefit a liquor lobby from southern India, dubbed the "South Lobby," in exchange for a purported payment of Rs 100 crore to the AAP.

According to the ED, Kejriwal's involvement was reportedly evidenced by statements from various accused and witnesses, as outlined in the agency's remand note and chargesheets. The probe agency claims that Vijay Nair, a key figure in the liquor policy case, frequently visited Kejriwal's office and purportedly discussed policy matters with him. Nair allegedly facilitated meetings between Kejriwal and individuals like Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirit, including a video call where Kejriwal allegedly referred to Nair as his trusted "child."

Raghav Magunta, identified as the primary accused in the "South Lobby" affair and now a witness, purportedly stated that his father, a YSR Congress Party MP, allegedly met Kejriwal to discuss the liquor policy.

Furthermore, Sisodia's former secretary, C Arvind, reportedly received a draft report from Sisodia in December 2022, detailing the deliberations of a group of ministers on the matter dating back to the previous year.