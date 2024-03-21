CBI Registers FIR Against Former TMC MP Mahua Moitra In Cash-For-Query Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Acting on the directives of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case, officials confirmed on Thursday.



The Lokpal issued these directives to the CBI following the agency's preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.

The Lokpal instructed the CBI to present its findings within six months after thoroughly investigating all complaints against Moitra in this matter.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year for "unethical conduct." She has contested her expulsion in the Supreme Court and is set to contest in the upcoming general elections as the TMC's candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Dubey alleged that Moitra solicited cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in the Lok Sabha to criticize industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Moitra has vehemently denied all accusations.

The Lokpal found that "allegations levelled against the RPS (Respondent Public Servant), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her."

"Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth. This is vital in view of the position and status held by the RPS at the relevant point of time," said the order of the Lokpal bench, comprising Justice Abhilasha Kumari (judicial member) and members Archana Ramasundaram and Mahender Singh.





It stated that regardless of their position, a public servant must uphold integrity in carrying out their duties.

"The responsibility and burden are heavier on the shoulders of a public representative. Corruption is a malaise that is adversely affecting the legislative, administrative, social and economic functioning of this democratic country," the order said.

Accordingly, "we direct the CBI...to investigate all aspects of the allegations made in the complaint, and submit a copy of the investigation report within a period of six months from the date of receipt of this order," the order added.

It added that the CBI will provide monthly reports on the progress of the investigation.