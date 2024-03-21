No Midnight Hearing In Supreme Court For Arvind Kejriwal; SC To Hear Case On Friday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) No urgent midnight hearing will be undertaken in the Supreme Court to secure relief for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday.

Also Read: From anti-corruption crusader & mufflerman to liquor 'scam' accused: Kejriwal's arrest marks new chapter

Following his arrest at his residence, Kejriwal was taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters for further procedures. A medical examination is slated for Friday, after which he will be brought before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indicated that Kejriwal's legal team was en route to the residence of the Supreme Court Registrar. AAP leaders also stated their intention to request an immediate hearing from the registrar.

Kejriwal's detention transpired after a two-hour interrogation by ED officials at his home. He now stands as the second incumbent chief minister to face arrest recently, following Jharkhand's Hemant Soren.

Asserting his position, AAP leadership affirmed that Kejriwal would maintain his role as chief minister, ensuring the continued governance of the national capital even during his confinement.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi asserted that Arvind Kejriwal would persist as the chief minister, managing the government's affairs if necessary while incarcerated for his alleged involvement in an excise policy-related money laundering case. She confirmed that the AAP has petitioned the Supreme Court against the actions of the federal agency, emphasizing that there are no legal impediments preventing him from governing while in jail.

Also Read: Why did ED arrest Arvind Kejriwal? Case history, ED's charges and more

Explained: Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest dent AAP's prospects in Lok Sabha Elections 2024?