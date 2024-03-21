Goa AAP Condemns Kejriwal's Arrest By ED

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 21 (IANS) The Goa chapter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday condemned the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Goa AAP President Amit Palekar said that the timing of the arrest was designed to silence the biggest voice of truth in Indian politics today.

"The Centre is scared of the popularity and influence of Kejriwal. On every issue, Kejriwal has exposed the lies, hypocrisy, and failures of the Centre. With the entire country now gravitating towards the INDIA bloc to save democracy in the country, the BJP's abject fear of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party has forced them to take the drastic step of arresting the (opposition) alliance's tallest leader,” Palekar said.