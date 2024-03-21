AAP Looks At SC For Urgent Hearing On Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Arrest (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was taken into custody on late Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case, has sought an urgent hearing on his plea filed before the Supreme Court.

In a post on X, Delhi minister Atishi said that the AAP legal team was heading to the residence of the Registrar of the apex court to ask for an urgent hearing on a plea filed by Kejriwal for quashing of arrest.

Her ministerial colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj posted on X: "Petition has been filed, formalities complete, waiting to hear from Hon'ble SC".

However, the Supreme Court is not holding any urgent hearing now on Kejriwal's plea and the matter is very likely to be mentioned before the apex court for an urgent hearing on Friday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, a division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain of the Delhi High Court declined to pass any order granting interim relief to Kejriwal at this juncture.

Last week, the ED issued its ninth summons to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on Thursday. The CM, moved the court seeking protection from any coercive action, saying there is a clear intent to arrest him and hence, he won't appear before the anti-money laundering agency.