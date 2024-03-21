No Urgent Hearing On Kejriwal's Plea In SC On Thursday Night

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) In another setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on Thursday evening, the Supreme Court is not holding any urgent hearing now on his plea against the Delhi High Court order denying him any protection.

His plea is likely to be mentioned before the apex court for an urgent hearing on Friday.

Kejriwal was arrested by an ED team after questioning, hours after the Delhi High Court decision denied him protection against "coercive action" by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has issued multiple summons to him.