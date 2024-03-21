ED Arrests Delhi CM Kejriwal In Liquor Policy Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday evening arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking protection from 'coercive action' by the agency, which has served repeated summons to him.

The AAP chief was arrested after over two hours of questioning by an ED team, which included a Joint Director, at his residence.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal any interim relief.

Kejriwal is the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged scam, after BRS lawmaker K. Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP RS member Sanjay Singh, among others.