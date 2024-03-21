LS Polls: HAM-S Fields Jitan Ram Manjhi From Gaya

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna March 21 (IANS) The Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) on Thursday fielded former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi as its candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Gaya.
As per the NDA's seat-sharing formula, HAM-S was allotted one seat and the party has given the ticket to its most powerful leader, Jitan Ram Manjhi.
Jitan Manjhi's son and the national President of HAM-S, Santosh Kumar Suman, handed over the party symbol to Manjhi on Thursday. The senior leader is expected to file his nomination on March 28.
Four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar -- Gaya (Reserved), Aurangabad, Jamui (Reserved), and Nawada -- will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.
While the RJD has fielded Kumar Sarvjeet from Gaya, the JD-U is likely to renominate sitting MP Vijay Kumar Manjhi from the seat.
