J&K Separatist's Daughter Distances Herself From Father's Ideology

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 21 (IANS) Sama Shabir, the daughter of jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, on Thursday distanced herself from her father's ideology and declared allegiance to India as a citizen of the country.
Through a public notice published in a local newspaper, 23-year-old Sama Shabir called herself a loyal citizen of India as she distanced herself from her father's Democratic Freedom Party and its ideology.
In the notice, she said,“I am a loyal citizen of India and I am not affiliated to any person or organisation which is against the sovereignty of the Union of India."
Shabir Shah is presently lodged in jail in connection with a money laundering case related to terror funding in Kashmir.
MENAFN21032024000231011071ID1108006279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.