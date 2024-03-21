Shraddha Shares Pics Of New Oufit, Says 'Mummy Ne Kaan Ke Neeche Bajaa Diya'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', shared an elegant picture of herself in a shimmery gown, and the internet can't keep calm.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a set of pictures donning her latest outfit. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a crepe-coloured gown with a halter neck.

She kept her tresses open and opted for minimal jewellery.

She wrote in the caption,“Kuch nahi vro... Mummy ne kaan ke neeche (drum emoji and diya emoji)” which presumably reads,“Kuch nahi bro, mummy ne kaan ke neeche baja diya (nothing bro, mom just smacked the hell out of me)".

The actress also had a lot of fun with her followers in the comments section as she engaged in a banter with them.

One fan wrote, "Mummy ko bolo kaan ke peeche kala tikka lagaye (ask mom to put a teeka behind ears)".

Shraddha humorously replied, "array yaar tikka se paneer tikka yaad aa gaya (Now, you've reminded me of Paneer Tikka)".

Another fan quipped, "Do only blue tick owners get a reply from you?" to which Shraddha responded, "yahan reply walon ko blue tick mil jaata hai (The one whom I respond gets a blue tick)".