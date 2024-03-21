America’S Crude Oil Stockpile Unexpectedly Drops

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The stockpile of %CrudeOil in the U.S. has unexpectedly dropped, surprising energy markets.

Crude inventories in America, the world's largest oil consumer, fell for a second consecutive week, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Stockpiles unexpectedly declined by two million barrels to 445 million barrels in the week ended March 15. The decline in crude oil supplies was attributed to a rise in exports.

Analysts polled by the Reuters news agency had expected a 13,000-barrel increase in U.S. stockpiles of crude oil.

At the same time, gasoline inventories fell for a seventh straight week in America, down 3.3 million barrels to 230.8 million, suggesting strong fuel demand.

With stockpiles dwindling, oil refineries in the U.S. have increased their collective production by 127,000 barrels per day.

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, is currently at $85.78 U.S. a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the American benchmark, is at $81.04 U.S. per barrel.

Crude oil is trading at its highest level in the last four months currently.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries have helped to lift oil prices in recent days, as has a pick-up in Germany's economic activity and signs of economic stabilization in China.