Growing Penetration Of Guar Gum In The Pharmaceutical Industry To Boost The Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Natural polymers are an attractive class of biodegradable and eco-friendly polymers, and they are readily available. Guar gum is a cheap, readily available natural polymer and can be modified chemically using suitable reagents.
Guar gum is increasingly becoming popular among various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries for its multiple functions such as thickening, binding, and stabilizing agents. Guar gum finds its application in pharmaceutical formulations due to its distinctive properties and lack of toxicity.
The demand for guar gum is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to its viscosity-enhancing properties. Guar gum is used as a disintegrating and binding agent in tablets and utilized as a controlled-released agent for the drug. It is extensively used as a rate-controlling excipient in designing novel drug delivery systems. Moreover, guar gum acts as an antimicrobial, laxative and hypolipidemic agent, antiproliferative, appetite suppressing agent, which further allows it to use it in therapeutically formulations. The increasing application of guar gum and its derivatives in pharmaceutical and biomedical areas is expected to propel the market as these industries are growing fast.
According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EPFIA), from 2013 to 2017, the pharmaceutical market in Latin America grew significantly, with an 11.5% growth rate of the Brazilian Pharmaceutical Market. In Asia-Pacific, China and India were the fastest-growing nations in the pharmaceutical market; the countries grew by 9.4% and 11%. The European market grew by 4.4%, and the U.S. market grew by 7.3% during 2013–2017. Moreover, according to Statista, the global pharmaceutical industry generated USD 1,240.4 billion in 2019. This increasing growth is anticipated to propel the guar gum market in the near future.
Guar Gum Market: Key Players
Vikas WSP Ltd.
Abdullahbhai Abdul Kader Group
Shree Ram Industries
Cargill Incorporated
DuPont Nutrition and Health
Agro Gums
India Glycols Ltd.
Rama Gum Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Lotus Gums and Chemicals
Amba Gums and Feeds Products
Ingredion Incorporated
Vasundhara Gums and Chemicals
The Lucid Group
Hindustan Gums and Chemicals Ltd.
Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co., Ltd.
Guar Gum Market: Market Segmentation
By Function
Thickening
Gelling
Binding
Friction Reducing
Others
By End Users
Food and Beverage
Bakery and Confectionery Products
Dairy and Frozen Products
Beverages
Sauces and Dressings
Others
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Mining and Explosives
Paper and Pulp Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Others
By Grade
Food
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
Rest of Africa
