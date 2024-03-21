Growing Penetration Of Guar Gum In The Pharmaceutical Industry To Boost The Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Natural polymers are an attractive class of biodegradable and eco-friendly polymers, and they are readily available. Guar gum is a cheap, readily available natural polymer and can be modified chemically using suitable reagents.

Guar gum is increasingly becoming popular among various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries for its multiple functions such as thickening, binding, and stabilizing agents. Guar gum finds its application in pharmaceutical formulations due to its distinctive properties and lack of toxicity.

The demand for guar gum is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to its viscosity-enhancing properties. Guar gum is used as a disintegrating and binding agent in tablets and utilized as a controlled-released agent for the drug. It is extensively used as a rate-controlling excipient in designing novel drug delivery systems. Moreover, guar gum acts as an antimicrobial, laxative and hypolipidemic agent, antiproliferative, appetite suppressing agent, which further allows it to use it in therapeutically formulations. The increasing application of guar gum and its derivatives in pharmaceutical and biomedical areas is expected to propel the market as these industries are growing fast.



According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EPFIA), from 2013 to 2017, the pharmaceutical market in Latin America grew significantly, with an 11.5% growth rate of the Brazilian Pharmaceutical Market. In Asia-Pacific, China and India were the fastest-growing nations in the pharmaceutical market; the countries grew by 9.4% and 11%. The European market grew by 4.4%, and the U.S. market grew by 7.3% during 2013–2017. Moreover, according to Statista, the global pharmaceutical industry generated USD 1,240.4 billion in 2019. This increasing growth is anticipated to propel the guar gum market in the near future.

