The Growing Concern Regarding Animal's Health Is Driving The Compound Feed Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Rising consciousness regarding animal health and wellness is surging the demand for compound feed across the globe. People are focusing on animal welfare which includes humane treatment, animal care, among others. Farmers are looking for the better feed for the healthy growth of their animals.
Compound feed contains multi-grains with several other ingredients including vitamins, minerals, among others. It helps in fast growth of animals and boost immunity of the animals and hence it has become the better choice for the farmers.
The Increasing Demand for Pre-Starter Feed
Along with the growing concern regarding adult animals' health, people are also focusing on the fast and healthy growth of new born animals and chicks which has increased the demand for the pre starter feed. Pre starter feed is nothing but a special diet which is formulated for the new born animals and birds. The pre starter feed contain various nutrients and is a type of compound feed. Various organizations and authorities which are working in the field of agriculture are promoting compound feed as pre starter feed. For instance, National Dairy Development Board promotes use of different types of compound feeds such as calf growth meal and calf starter. These initiatives by such organizations are also helping in increasing the market growth. Moreover, the globally growing poultry industry, animal husbandry and slaughtering is expected to give rise to the pre-starter feed which in turn propel the compound feed market over the forecast period 2020-2029. For instance, according to the Statista, the processed meat market value amounted USD 714 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2022. Poultry is the most popular type of processed meat and holds 38 percent share in the global meat market. The red meat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 percent over the upcoming years.
Key Players
Cargill Incorporated
ADM (Archer Daniel Midland)
New Hope Group
Charoen Pokphand Food
Land O'Lakes
Nutreco
Guangdong Haid Group
ForFarmers
Alltech
Feed One Co.
D. Heiskell & Co.
Kent Nutrition Group
Others
Compound Feed Market: Segmentation
By Ingredient
Cereals
Cakes and Meals
Supplements
By Source
Plant-Based
Animal-Based
By Livestock
Ruminants
Swine
Poultry
Aquaculture
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa
