The Growing Concern Regarding Animal's Health Is Driving The Compound Feed Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Rising consciousness regarding animal health and wellness is surging the demand for compound feed across the globe. People are focusing on animal welfare which includes humane treatment, animal care, among others. Farmers are looking for the better feed for the healthy growth of their animals.

Compound feed contains multi-grains with several other ingredients including vitamins, minerals, among others. It helps in fast growth of animals and boost immunity of the animals and hence it has become the better choice for the farmers.

The Increasing Demand for Pre-Starter Feed

Along with the growing concern regarding adult animals' health, people are also focusing on the fast and healthy growth of new born animals and chicks which has increased the demand for the pre starter feed. Pre starter feed is nothing but a special diet which is formulated for the new born animals and birds. The pre starter feed contain various nutrients and is a type of compound feed. Various organizations and authorities which are working in the field of agriculture are promoting compound feed as pre starter feed. For instance, National Dairy Development Board promotes use of different types of compound feeds such as calf growth meal and calf starter. These initiatives by such organizations are also helping in increasing the market growth. Moreover, the globally growing poultry industry, animal husbandry and slaughtering is expected to give rise to the pre-starter feed which in turn propel the compound feed market over the forecast period 2020-2029. For instance, according to the Statista, the processed meat market value amounted USD 714 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2022. Poultry is the most popular type of processed meat and holds 38 percent share in the global meat market. The red meat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 percent over the upcoming years.



Key Players



Cargill Incorporated

ADM (Archer Daniel Midland)

New Hope Group

Charoen Pokphand Food

Land O'Lakes

Nutreco

Guangdong Haid Group

ForFarmers

Alltech

Feed One Co.

D. Heiskell & Co.

Kent Nutrition Group

Others



Compound Feed Market: Segmentation

By Ingredient



Cereals

Cakes and Meals

Supplements



By Source



Plant-Based

Animal-Based



By Livestock



Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa





