BRO Commences Snow Clearance To Restore Access To Ladakh From Manali

(MENAFN- IANS) Manali, March 21 (IANS) The Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) Project HIMANK on Thursday said it has commenced snow clearance work to restore access to Ladakh from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Every winter, the strategically-important National Highway 3, connecting Leh with Manali sees heavy snowfall and avalanches, blocking the road, starting from November till it is cleared by the BRO.

This poses significant challenges for inhabitants and security forces in Ladakh, who rely on the highway for essential supplies, medical emergencies and connectivity to the rest of India.

A team of highly-skilled engineers of 111 RCC and 753 BRTF along with most advanced snow clearing machines and equipment have been employed for the massive task of snow clearance.

The extreme cold climatic conditions, gusty winds and sub-zero temperatures in treacherous terrain at altitudes ranging beyond 17,000 feet make the work more challenging.

However, despite all these challenges, the BRO team is working to reopen the highway and restore the crucial link to Ladakh.

The efforts of the snow clearance team will not only alleviate the hardships faced by the residents of Ladakh but will also enhance the operational capability of military forces in the region, demonstrating BRO's unwavering commitment towards nation-building.