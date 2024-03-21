Curaleaf International Announced As Headline Partner For Cannabis Europa Conference In London

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK - March 21, 2024 - Curaleaf International, a market-leading global cannabis company, has been announced as the Headline Partner for Cannabis Europa, scheduled to take place in London on 25-26 June, 2024.

As the Headline Partner for Cannabis Europa, Curaleaf International brings its unparalleled expertise and commitment to advancing the medical cannabis industry in Europe. As a market leader on a rapid growth trajectory, Curaleaf International is driven by research and the highest degree of scientific rigour, thereby setting the standard for this industry.

Europe's medical cannabis market is forecast to be worth almost €2.2 billion and will serve almost 1.5 million patients in the region by 2027, according to forecasts published by Prohibition Partners in The European Cannabis Report: 8th Edition.

"We are excited to partner with Cannabis Europa for this groundbreaking event," said Juan Martinez, Head of Curaleaf International. "As a leading global cannabis company, we are deeply committed to driving positive change and shaping the future of the industry. Cannabis Europa provides an invaluable platform for collaboration, innovation, and education, and we look forward to contributing to meaningful discussions and insights at the conference."

Speaking about the partnership, Cannabis Europa and Prohibition Partners co-founder & CEO, Stephen Murphy said:“Since 2018 Cannabis Europa has been a destination for true industry and policy leaders to converge and shape the future of cannabis. We're delighted to welcome Curaleaf International as Headline Partner at this year's Cannabis Europa in London this June. As a global cannabis industry leader, Curaleaf International is supporting positive change in healthcare and setting the standards for a fledgling industry.”

Cannabis Europa in London will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including industry experts, politicians, healthcare professionals and investors, who will explore topics ranging from medical advancements and regulatory frameworks, to investment opportunities and global market trends.

About Cannabis Europa

Cannabis Europa conferences connect influential leaders in science, policy and business, helping to build a responsible and effective European cannabis industry that nurtures innovation, access and growth. Our events are a catalyst for political change, and a platform for cannabis-related businesses to connect with mainstream brands.

The inaugural Cannabis Europa conference took place in 2018 at the Barbican in London. Within a month, the Home Office acknowledged the medical benefits of cannabis and reviewed their stance on its use as medicine, beginning a path towards patient access. Since then, Cannabis Europa has pushed forward to shape the future of cannabis, hosting industry-leading conferences in: Paris (2019), London (2019), Toronto (2019), New York (2019), Madrid (2020), and London (2021, 2022, 2023).

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Europe. Its unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Amidst a rapid growth trajectory, the emphasis on quality and expertise aims to ensure the delivery of safe, reliable and effective care for all.

Curaleaf International's subsidiary network includes Curaleaf Clinic, Curaleaf Pharmacy, and Curaleaf Laboratories within the UK. Additionally, it extends to Terra Verde cultivation facility in Portugal, the Medalchemy research and development site in Spain, the Four20 Pharma wholesaler and distributor in Germany, and the Polish wholesaler Can4Med.

Curaleaf International is part of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., a leading global cannabis company. Curaleaf is listed on the TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF.