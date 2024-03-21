(MENAFN- Baystreet)
PetroTal Corp.
3/21/2024 10:03 AM EST
Kolibri Global Energy Inc.
3/21/2024 9:49 AM EST
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
3/21/2024 9:43 AM EST
Centamin plc
3/21/2024 9:39 AM EST
Rugby Resources Ltd.
3/20/2024 11:14 AM EST
Integra Resources Corp.
3/20/2024 10:43 AM EST
Canadian Pacific Kansas City
3/20/2024 10:18 AM EST
Fury Gold Mines Limited
3/20/2024 10:12 AM EST
Graphano Energy Ltd.
3/20/2024 10:07 AM EST
TD Bank Group
3/20/2024 10:01 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, March 21, 2024
Stocks in Play
3/21/2024 - 9:55 AM EST - Touchstone Exploration Inc. : Reports its operating and condensed financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The company achieved quarterly record funds flow from operations of $10,489,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $2,432,000 in the preceding quarter, primarily driven by the $7,720,000 quarter-over-quarter increase in operating netback. $1,186,000 in quarterly capital investments primarily focused on expenditures directed to Royston-1X production testing, final Cascadura facility commissioning and pre-drill expenditures relating to the Cascadura-2 well. Touchstone Exploration Inc.
shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.85.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN21032024000212011056ID1108006002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.