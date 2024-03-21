               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Opera Star To Give Concert At Moscow Conservatory


3/21/2024 10:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On March 26, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory will host a "Verdi-gala" holiday gala-concert dedicated to the 210th anniversary of the birth of the Italian classical composer Giuseppe Verdi.

According to Azernews, world opera star Yusif Eyvazov, as well as special guests Darya Rybak (soprano) and Mahir Taghizadeh (baritone) will perform chrestomatia arias from the famous operas of Giuseppe Verdi.

The concert will be accompanied by the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Ivan Rudy, and Denis Vlasenko, one of the brightest young conductors of Russia, will be at the helm.

The organizer of the concert is the "Moscow Nights" concert agency, one of the leading agencies in the field of art and classical music in Russia.

MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108005972

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search