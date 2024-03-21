Azerbaijani Opera Star To Give Concert At Moscow Conservatory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On March 26, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory will host a "Verdi-gala" holiday gala-concert dedicated to the 210th anniversary of the birth of the Italian classical composer Giuseppe Verdi.

According to Azernews, world opera star Yusif Eyvazov, as well as special guests Darya Rybak (soprano) and Mahir Taghizadeh (baritone) will perform chrestomatia arias from the famous operas of Giuseppe Verdi.

The concert will be accompanied by the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Ivan Rudy, and Denis Vlasenko, one of the brightest young conductors of Russia, will be at the helm.

The organizer of the concert is the "Moscow Nights" concert agency, one of the leading agencies in the field of art and classical music in Russia.