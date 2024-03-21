Azerbaijani Opera Star To Give Concert At Moscow Conservatory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
On March 26, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory will host
a "Verdi-gala" holiday gala-concert dedicated to the 210th
anniversary of the birth of the Italian classical composer Giuseppe
Verdi.
According to Azernews, world opera star Yusif Eyvazov, as well
as special guests Darya Rybak (soprano) and Mahir Taghizadeh
(baritone) will perform chrestomatia arias from the famous operas
of Giuseppe Verdi.
The concert will be accompanied by the Moscow State Symphony
Orchestra under the direction of Ivan Rudy, and Denis Vlasenko, one
of the brightest young conductors of Russia, will be at the
helm.
The organizer of the concert is the "Moscow Nights" concert
agency, one of the leading agencies in the field of art and
classical music in Russia.
