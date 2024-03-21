West Makes Campaigns To Disrupt Russia's Unity With CIS Countries, Says Zakharova

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The West uses aggressive information campaigns to disrupt
Russia's alliance with the CIS countries.
According to Azernews, Maria Zakharova, the official
representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said
this at the meeting of the Federation Council.
"The West is trying to disrupt this objectively formed union
with aggressive information campaigns against Russia and our
neighbors. "Such steps lead to tragic consequences, first of all,
for the countries of the post-Soviet space," he said.
M. Zakharova believes that it is in the common interests of
Russia and the CIS countries to ensure maximum interaction in order
to strengthen and protect the information space.
MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108005971
