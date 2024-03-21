West Makes Campaigns To Disrupt Russia's Unity With CIS Countries, Says Zakharova

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The West uses aggressive information campaigns to disrupt Russia's alliance with the CIS countries.

According to Azernews, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said this at the meeting of the Federation Council.

"The West is trying to disrupt this objectively formed union with aggressive information campaigns against Russia and our neighbors. "Such steps lead to tragic consequences, first of all, for the countries of the post-Soviet space," he said.

M. Zakharova believes that it is in the common interests of Russia and the CIS countries to ensure maximum interaction in order to strengthen and protect the information space.