Over 42 Thousand Trees Planted On Occasion Of Day Of Forests

More than 42,000 trees were planted today on the lands of the
forest fund in connection with the International Day of Forests,
Azernews reports, citing Ramik Ashrafov, head of the Forestry
Development Service as he told media.
He said that the employees of the Regional Forestry Centers
planted 42,730 tree seedlings of different species according to the
soil and climate conditions of each region: "The planted trees were
grown in the nursery areas of the centers."
It should be noted that every year March 21 is celebrated as the
International Day of Forests by the UN General Assembly to draw
attention to the importance of protecting and increasing
forests.
