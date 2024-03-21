               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Over 42 Thousand Trees Planted On Occasion Of Day Of Forests


3/21/2024 10:09:08 AM

Fatime Letifova

More than 42,000 trees were planted today on the lands of the forest fund in connection with the International Day of Forests, Azernews reports, citing Ramik Ashrafov, head of the Forestry Development Service as he told media.

He said that the employees of the Regional Forestry Centers planted 42,730 tree seedlings of different species according to the soil and climate conditions of each region: "The planted trees were grown in the nursery areas of the centers."

It should be noted that every year March 21 is celebrated as the International Day of Forests by the UN General Assembly to draw attention to the importance of protecting and increasing forests.

