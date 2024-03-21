Azerbaijan Prevents Transfer Of Large Amount Of Narcotic Drugs To Its Territory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On March 20, at 11:36 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of the border guard in the service territory of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the State Border Service, the smuggling of a large amount of narcotics from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan was prevented.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that as a result of the border search, 1 (one) rubber boat was found in the reed area on the bank of the Araz river.

During the inspection of the boat, drugs with a total weight of 102 kilograms (89 kg, 940 grams of marijuana, 4 kilograms, 660 grams of heroin, 7 kg, 400 grams of methamphetamine) and 8,010 pills of the powerful drug Methadone M 40 were found and taken.

Operational-investigative measures are being continued.