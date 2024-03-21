               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Prevents Transfer Of Large Amount Of Narcotic Drugs To Its Territory


3/21/2024 10:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On March 20, at 11:36 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of the border guard in the service territory of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the State Border Service, the smuggling of a large amount of narcotics from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan was prevented.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that as a result of the border search, 1 (one) rubber boat was found in the reed area on the bank of the Araz river.

During the inspection of the boat, drugs with a total weight of 102 kilograms (89 kg, 940 grams of marijuana, 4 kilograms, 660 grams of heroin, 7 kg, 400 grams of methamphetamine) and 8,010 pills of the powerful drug Methadone M 40 were found and taken.

Operational-investigative measures are being continued.

MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108005969

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search