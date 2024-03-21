Azerbaijan Prevents Transfer Of Large Amount Of Narcotic Drugs To Its Territory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
On March 20, at 11:36 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of the
border guard in the service territory of the "Horadiz" border
detachment of the State Border Service, the smuggling of a large
amount of narcotics from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the
Republic of Azerbaijan was prevented.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that as a result of the border
search, 1 (one) rubber boat was found in the reed area on the bank
of the Araz river.
During the inspection of the boat, drugs with a total weight of
102 kilograms (89 kg, 940 grams of marijuana, 4 kilograms, 660
grams of heroin, 7 kg, 400 grams of methamphetamine) and 8,010
pills of the powerful drug Methadone M 40 were found and taken.
Operational-investigative measures are being continued.
