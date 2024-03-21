Pro-Ukraine Russian Volunteer Fighters Seek To Expand Operation On Russian Soil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian volunteer units fighting against the Kremlin army intend to capture more settlements in the areas bordering Ukraine.

That's according to a statement signed by a number of Russian volunteer groups, read out on Thursday by the Siberian Battalion fighter, callsign Kholod, at a conference hosted by Ukrinform.

"Soon we will advance to other settlements as well. We call on Russians from all countries, people of all nationalities to join us and fight together against Putin's dictatorship. Only up in arms and together will we win and create a new Russian Federation – a strong, a peaceful country that is respected, where there's no shame in being its citizen," he said.

According to the fighter, their liberation movement once again exposed the weakness of Vladimir Putin's regime.

"Together with our allies, we proved to the whole world that Putin is losing control of the situation, more and more every day, and is no longer able to protect even the borders of his own country. Power is slipping out of his hands. He controls fewer and fewer processes going on in the Russian Federation. The Russians are seeing this so more and more compatriots are joining our ranks," said Kholod.

He added that the Kremlin failed to hold elections in the regions where the real war was taking place.

"As a result, even at a critical moment for their power, on the day of the presidential election, Putin's entire army was unable to stand against us. The citizens of Belgorod and Kursk regions couldn't go to the polling stations under the bombs dropped from Putin's warplanes and under artillery fire. No one in their right mind will be able to claim that Putin was elected legitimately," he said.

Kholod is convinced that Vladimir Putin has lost what was left of his legitimacy.

As reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the results of the so-called "election" in the Russian Federation predetermined by the Kremlin regime, and stated that America will continue to support that part of Russian society that is fighting for the "bright future" of the Russian Federation.