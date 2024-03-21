Kuleba Meets With NATO Military Committee Chair In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, during a meeting with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer in Kyiv, emphasized the need for critical types of weapons and military equipment.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Dmytro Kuleba noted the important role of NATO Allies in providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine to repel Russia's armed aggression. He separately emphasized the importance of continued support to Ukraine, in particular, the provision of critically important types of weapons and military equipment to our state," the foreign ministry informed.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of combat training for Ukrainian recruits and close cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and Allies.

The head of the Foreign Ministry called for increasing NATO's support for Ukraine, primarily in terms of lethal aid, a return to the practice of training on Ukrainian soil, and the deployment of repair bases in Ukraine.

The parties also discussed expectations of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on U.S. Congress to unblock aid to Ukraine following the Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs