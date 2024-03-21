Egyptian FM, Blinken Discuss Gaza Situation, Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry met with US Secretary of State Blinken in Egypt on Thursday and discussed the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza as well as ways to enhance Egyptian-American relations.

The Spokesperson, Director of the Public Diplomacy Department at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, said that during the meeting, Shoukry stressed the importance of implementing Security Council Resolution (2720) to coordinate and monitor the entry of aid.

He and reviewed with his US counterpart Egyptian efforts to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip to reach a permanent ceasefire.

Shoukry reiterated his country's firm position regarding the warning of the severe dangers of any military operation in Rafah and the dire humanitarian consequences in the Gaza Strip and stressed the need to intensify all efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

He recalled Egypt's total rejection of displacing the Palestinians outside their territory, warning of the serious and increasing regional repercussions of the expansion of the conflict in the region in a way that threatens the stability and safety of the region and the world.

Shoukry and Blinken discussed ways to strengthen the relations, as well as the growing pace of coordination and exchange of visions on regional and international issues, foremost of which is the Gaza crisis and ways to end it and contain its repercussions.

Shoukry praised the Egyptian-American relations in the economic field, in addition to the continued US support for many development projects in the education and health sectors, as well as enhancing the role of the private sector in agriculture, tourism and scientific research.

On his part, Blinken stressed his country's keenness to strengthen its strategic relationship with Egypt in all fields and reviewed the efforts made by the US to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and to support prisoner and detainee exchange negotiations.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional issues of common interest, where the two ministers were keen to exchange assessments and review efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region. (end)

