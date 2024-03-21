Arab Foreign Ministers Convene In Cairo To Discuss Stopping Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Mar. 21 (Petra) - Foreign Ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, convened in Cairo on Thursday to address the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.
According to Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the urgent need to secure a ceasefire and provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
