Meeting: Umm El-Jimal Area Could Join SEEDS Project

Mafraq, Mar. 21 (Petra) - A meeting was held in the municipality of Umm el-Jimal, a historical village in Northern Jordan approximately 17 kilometers east of Mafraq, with a delegation from the Italian COOPI and John Paul II Foundation organizations.
Talks went over possibility of including Umm el-Jimal as an area within Stakeholder-Based Environmentally-Sustainable and Economically Doable Scenarios for the Energy Transition (SEEDS) Project, according to a municipality statement on Thursday.
The statement noted that the project provides training in business development, branding, marketing, and vocational training for individuals, wishing to start a new enterprise and in-kind support for the best business plan.
Additionally, the municipality stated that the project features an awareness session on licensing, legislation, and organizing bazaars,as well as plans to submit a new project proposal to support tourism in this area.
