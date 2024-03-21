Irbid: 20 Trade Establishments Fined Since Ramadan Beginning

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Mar.21 (Petra)- A total of 20 violations were issued against commercial establishments since beginning of the month of Ramadan in all the governorate's districts, Head of Irbid Directorate of Industry, Trade and Supply, Abdul Halim Jamreh, said.In remarks to "Petra" on Thursday, he noted a "large" percentage of the violations are related to failure to announce prices.Jamreh also affirmed availability of all food supplies, including vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry, rice, sugar and oils, adding that their prices are "stable," while cost of some items have "witnessed a decline."Jamreh stated that Directorate of Industry receives complaints via its hotline at (02/7277715), stressing that every grievance will be followed up during morning and evening periods.