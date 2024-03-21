King: Arab Army's Battles, Sacrifices Will Forever Be A Source Of Pride For Every Jordanian

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II underlined that the Arab Army's battles and sacrifices will forever be a source of pride for every Jordanian.In a tweet on Thursday, marking the 56th anniversary of the Battle of Karama, His Majesty stated, "The Arab Army's battles and sacrifices will always be symbols of pride for every Jordanian, as they constitute our history and identity, which we hold dear. On this eternal occasion of the Battle of Karameh, the Armed Forces continue to stand as a strong shield and a secure fortress for our beloved Jordan."