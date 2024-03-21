UK, Jordan Partner To Deliver Aid To Gaza Amid Famine Concerns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra) - The United Kingdom has announced fresh funding for the World Food Program (WFP) to address mounting concerns over the risk of famine in Gaza, in collaboration with Jordan.In a statement issued by the British Embassy in Amman, it was revealed that this aid marks the largest British shipment to enter Gaza via the border. The United Nations, in partnership with the WFP, is actively engaged in the distribution of these supplies to vulnerable families in Gaza.The statement outlined that the WFP, funded by the British government, will oversee the distribution of over 2,000 tons of food aid, alongside 150 tons of relief materials, such as blankets and tents, funded by the United Kingdom. These essential items, which have recently arrived, will be distributed by UNICEF.Furthermore, a British field hospital operated by the charitable organization UK-Aid has also reached Gaza and is poised to provide critical medical assistance.The embassy emphasized that this shipment includes fortified wheat flour for bakery use, hot meals, and ready-to-eat meals. These food packages are expected to benefit more than 275,000 individuals in Gaza, with each package designed to sustain a family of five for 15 days. Contents include canned vegetables, meat, fish, and date sweets, providing approximately half of the daily caloric requirements for each family.British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, underscored the urgency of this aid delivery, highlighting the crucial role of partnerships in addressing the pressing needs of Gaza's population.Foreign Secretary David Cameron stressed the importance of maintaining a continuous flow of aid into Gaza to alleviate suffering, particularly in light of the impending famine warned by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report. He urged Israel to facilitate the opening of more crossings for extended periods to allow for the seamless delivery of humanitarian aid, according to the statement.Cameron commended Jordan's pivotal role in facilitating aid deliveries, noting that since the opening of the crossing in December 2023, approximately 600 trucks laden with humanitarian aid, amounting to 8,000 tons, have crossed into Gaza. This humanitarian assistance has been sourced from 10 different international relief agencies, including the WFP and UNICEF, key partners of the UK, he said.He reiterated that the United Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring aid reaches those most in need, particularly amidst the escalating humanitarian crisis facing Gaza. Cameron said Israel must increase the capacity to safely distribute aid within Gaza, including the opening of a northern land crossing and facilitating the issuance of visas to UN personnel tasked with aid distribution upon its arrival.