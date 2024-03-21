AND Chief Casts Light On National Anti-Drug Strategy's 'Groundbreaking' Goals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra) - Anti-Narcotics Department's (AND) Director Hassan Qudah, said that the National Anti-Drug Strategy came in implementation of the Royal directives during His Majesty's visit to AND's headquarters on May 22, who directed to find a comprehensive preventive strategy for the drug phenomenon.In a statement Thursday, Qudah said a higher committee was formed, comprising technical committees of Public Security Directorate (PSD) personnel to outline this recently-announced strategy, in partnership with official and private bodies and civil society institutions.Qudah added that this strategy aims to orchestrate efforts with a "comprehensive and participatory" approach to integrate roles with all relevant institutions.This drive seeks to achieve several goals, primarily building an anti-drug culture, raising level of community awareness of addiction treatment services and integrating the recovered addicts, he pointed out.The strategy, he noted, is based on two main goals, mainly raising level of drug-related awareness, aimed to strengthen role of the family and educational institutions and investing in media in this field.Meanwhile, he said the second deals with rehabilitating addicts and reintegrating them into society, stressing importance of the "key" role of the media in this regard.Additionally, he pointed out that the strategy features competitions, initiatives, awareness programs and films, adding that it also aims to activate media role, train preachers, and raise family awareness.